Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LVS, LH, EQIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 28,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 4,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 4,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 2,803 contracts, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, LH options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

