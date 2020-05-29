Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LVS, DXC, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 29,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 3,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 16,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 140,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 10,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

