Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LVS, BIIB, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 44,288 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 12,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 7,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 15,707 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, BIIB options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.