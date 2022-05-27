Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LVS, BIIB, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 44,288 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 12,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 7,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 15,707 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, BIIB options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

