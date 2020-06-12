Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, MET, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 118,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 506% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 5,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 100,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.9% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 22,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 7,507 contracts, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares or approximately 116.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, MET options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

