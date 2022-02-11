Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, DNUT, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 7,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 6,409 contracts, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 4,063 contracts, representing approximately 406,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, DNUT options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
