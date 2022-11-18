Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, BRBR, PFSI

November 18, 2022 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 11,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 6,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 4,072 contracts, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, BRBR options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

