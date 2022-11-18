Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, BRBR, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 11,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 6,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 4,072 contracts, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, BRBR options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of BSJP
ALLE Options Chain
Funds Holding JILL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.