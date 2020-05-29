Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LSI, TDOC, DPZ

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), where a total volume of 1,821 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 182,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 14,625 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,100 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 6,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

