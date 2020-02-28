Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRN, SYF, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in K12 Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total volume of 3,731 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 64,816 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 30,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 56,520 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRN options, SYF options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.