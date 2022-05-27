Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, IOVA, MGNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 11,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 14,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 15,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

