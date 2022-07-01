Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, HD, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 11,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 42,307 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 21,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 28,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 4,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, HD options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

