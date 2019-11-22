Markets
LRCX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, FDX, SPGI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 10,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, FDX options, or SPGI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX FDX SPGI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular