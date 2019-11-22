Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, FDX, SPGI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 10,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

