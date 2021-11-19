Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LPI, SI, H

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI), where a total volume of 6,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.8% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) saw options trading volume of 10,023 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 6,253 contracts, representing approximately 625,300 underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 667,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

