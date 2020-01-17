Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, XOM, CPRT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 17,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 74,577 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) saw options trading volume of 8,953 contracts, representing approximately 895,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

