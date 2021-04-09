Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, NET, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 18,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 15,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 6,479 contracts, representing approximately 647,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

