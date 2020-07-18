Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOGM, BIG, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LogMeIn Inc (Symbol: LOGM), where a total of 2,320 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of LOGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 532,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of LOGM. Below is a chart showing LOGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 10,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 1,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

