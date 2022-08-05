Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMT, RIOT, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 7,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 720,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 107,643 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 16,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 48,538 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMT options, RIOT options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
