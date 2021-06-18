Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMT, LAMR, BLMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 7,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 744,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) saw options trading volume of 2,045 contracts, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) options are showing a volume of 11,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

