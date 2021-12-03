Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMT, CZR, SBUX

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 8,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 836,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 15,140 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 38,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, CZR options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

