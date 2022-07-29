Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMT, AZO, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 12,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 206,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 18,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

