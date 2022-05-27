Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMND, WDC, ACAD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 6,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 675,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 23,587 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) options are showing a volume of 7,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 769,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 3,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,100 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

