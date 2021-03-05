Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMND, DX, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 39,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) saw options trading volume of 5,431 contracts, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of DX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of DX. Below is a chart showing DX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 33,762 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

