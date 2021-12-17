Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LMAT, KIDS, POST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total of 13,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1310.4% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 102,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) saw options trading volume of 5,984 contracts, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares or approximately 694% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) options are showing a volume of 10,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 230.2% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

