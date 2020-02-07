Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, STMP, EOLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 24,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 2,325 contracts, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) saw options trading volume of 4,945 contracts, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

