Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, IBM, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 23,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 22,272 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,795 contracts, representing approximately 279,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $885 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $885 strike highlighted in orange:

