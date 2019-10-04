Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LII, SRPT, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total of 2,597 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 416,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 9,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 7,440 contracts, representing approximately 744,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LII options, SRPT options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

