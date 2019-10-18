Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LII, GES, I

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total of 2,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 340,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intelsat SA (Symbol: I) saw options trading volume of 12,819 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

