Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LH, AAL, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 4,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 870,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 176,788 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 35,445 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

