Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LH, AAL, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 4,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 870,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 176,788 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 35,445 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LH options, AAL options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.