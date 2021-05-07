Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LCUT, ANET, AGCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lifetime Brands Inc (Symbol: LCUT), where a total volume of 273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of LCUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of LCUT. Below is a chart showing LCUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) saw options trading volume of 5,133 contracts, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares or approximately 81% of AGCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of AGCO. Below is a chart showing AGCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LCUT options, ANET options, or AGCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.