Markets
LCII

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LCII, UNH, ICHR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total of 618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 115,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,874 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) saw options trading volume of 2,121 contracts, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LCII options, UNH options, or ICHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LCII UNH ICHR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular