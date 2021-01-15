Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LCII, UNH, ICHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total of 618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 115,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,874 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) saw options trading volume of 2,121 contracts, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LCII options, UNH options, or ICHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

