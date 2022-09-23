Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LCID, RIVN, CMPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 99,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 11,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 111,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 25,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
