Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LAW, TDOC, CARG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CS Disco Inc (Symbol: LAW), where a total of 3,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of LAW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 382,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of LAW. Below is a chart showing LAW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 38,043 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) saw options trading volume of 7,970 contracts, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,700 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LAW options, TDOC options, or CARG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

