Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LAUR, BAC, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR), where a total volume of 2,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 264,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of LAUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of LAUR. Below is a chart showing LAUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 223,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 28,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

