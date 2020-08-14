Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KTOS, BA, KRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 16,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.8% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 313,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 53,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 1,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

