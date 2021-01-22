Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, XPO, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 26,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 4,832 contracts, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 9,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, XPO options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

