Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, XPO, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 26,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 4,832 contracts, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 9,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

KSS XPO AVGO

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

