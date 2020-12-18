Markets
KPTI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KPTI, QCOM, JOE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KPTI), where a total of 9,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 996,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of KPTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,700 underlying shares of KPTI. Below is a chart showing KPTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,688 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 2,155 contracts, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KPTI options, QCOM options, or JOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KPTI QCOM JOE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular