Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KPTI, QCOM, JOE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KPTI), where a total of 9,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 996,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of KPTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,700 underlying shares of KPTI. Below is a chart showing KPTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,688 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 2,155 contracts, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KPTI options, QCOM options, or JOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

