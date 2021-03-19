Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KOD, IBM, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD), where a total of 1,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 306,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 31,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 13,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KOD options, IBM options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

