Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KHC, XLRN, MIME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 27,880 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,300 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) saw options trading volume of 1,379 contracts, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mimecast Ltd (Symbol: MIME) saw options trading volume of 2,305 contracts, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares or approximately 49% of MIME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of MIME. Below is a chart showing MIME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

