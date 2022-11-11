Markets
KBH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KBH, AA, CHPT

November 11, 2022 — 04:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 15,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.4% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,700 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 68,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 61,979 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 22,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

