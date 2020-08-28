Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, UCTT, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 119,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 10,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT) saw options trading volume of 3,864 contracts, representing approximately 386,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of UCTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of UCTT. Below is a chart showing UCTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 21,985 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, UCTT options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.