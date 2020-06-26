Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, TTD, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 186,720 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 13,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 11,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

