Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, RC, RCII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 88,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 12,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) saw options trading volume of 11,818 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of RC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RC. Below is a chart showing RC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) saw options trading volume of 4,194 contracts, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

