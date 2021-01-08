Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, FFIV, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 62,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 2,574 contracts, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,781 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

