Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, DUOL, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 86,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 2,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 9,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, DUOL options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
