Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, PSTG, BOKF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 100,721 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 47,111 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 146.8% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 18,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) options are showing a volume of 1,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.7% of BOKF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of BOKF. Below is a chart showing BOKF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

