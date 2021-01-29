Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, LRCX, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 146,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 15,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 13,574 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 50,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 21,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

