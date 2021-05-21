Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, CALX, PLAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 111,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 11,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) options are showing a volume of 8,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 896,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.4% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 14,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

