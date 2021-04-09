Markets
JNJ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, BIIB, BBY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 33,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,699 contracts, representing approximately 569,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,193 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, BIIB options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ BIIB BBY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular