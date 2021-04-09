Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, BIIB, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 33,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,699 contracts, representing approximately 569,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,193 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, BIIB options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

