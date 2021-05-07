Markets
JCI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JCI, CNR, FLGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 30,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 16,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (Symbol: CNR) options are showing a volume of 4,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) options are showing a volume of 7,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JCI options, CNR options, or FLGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCI CNR FLGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular