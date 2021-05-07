Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JCI, CNR, FLGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 30,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 16,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (Symbol: CNR) options are showing a volume of 4,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) options are showing a volume of 7,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

