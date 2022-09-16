Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JBHT, ULTA, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 4,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 422,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,497 contracts, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) options are showing a volume of 4,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, ULTA options, or LNTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.