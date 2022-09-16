Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JBHT, ULTA, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 4,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 422,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,497 contracts, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) options are showing a volume of 4,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

