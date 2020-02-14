Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IRBT, SQ, CHNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 13,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,700 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 58,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 2,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG) saw options trading volume of 26,362 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of CHNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHNG. Below is a chart showing CHNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

